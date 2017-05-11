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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/building type : beach house

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
With the nearby coastal cliffs reflected in their sharp rooflines, a vacation home and guesthouse play on the gabled structures of Canada’s Magdalen Islands. Residents Vincent Morel and Jan-Nicolas Vanderveken adapted a local custom by installing recessed entrances to keep strong winds at bay.
The new cedar will age naturally, gaining a silver patina over time. The garage was refaced with stucco.
Some windows that were salvageable were kept, while others were replaced with new Jeld-Wen units that Jocie liked better for their size, shape, or function. At the corner of the sunroom, for example, an angular corner window looks much cleaner than the two units that had been there before.
The architect streamlined the exterior by replacing the shingles with tongue-and-groove Eastern white cedar boards, grown and milled in Maine.
“An angled entry clad in white brick addresses the angle of the street and provides a place to pause before entering into the home,” says the firm.
When renovating a centuries-old beach cottage in Cornwall, architect Adam Casey of Watershedd covered one of the existing additions in vertical black timber.
In the L-shaped home, one wing houses the public rooms—living, dining, and kitchen—and the other the bedrooms, with the master on the curved end opposite the living room.
The southern side uses glass for solar gain, as Edwards Anker designed the home using Passive House principles.
Edwards Anker clad the home in cedar shingles in a nod to the local context, as many traditional homes on Long Island use the material. "Because it's such an old craft, and cedar shingles have been around in Long Island for hundreds of years, they've developed technologies for double curving these shingles for a lot of curved shapes," says Edwards Anker.
The site’s views face south and the neighbors are to the north, so Edwards Anker positioned the thick, curved walls of the house on the northern side for privacy, while the glass planes capture the setting and ocean breezes. "It’s a very lucky orientation," says Edwards Anker. The house gains its name—Cocoon—from the curved walls.
The home was built in 1980, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the project in 2013.
View of the house from the dunes along the beach.
The cedar shingles—common to local buildings—are scaled up to the size of the boards to cover the roof and sidewalls of Georgica Cove.
Supported by concrete columns, the home hovers above the sandy terrain. An expansive ocean-front deck blends indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
The home is located in the desirable Bird Rock neighborhood of La Jolla.
Kapoho by Teak Bali Hardwood Homes is comprised of three structures that are connected by a large wrap-around deck. The walls are finished in mango wood.
The architectural lines of oceanfront Sea Ranch Abalone Bay, one of about 1,800 buildings at Sea Ranch, lean with the offshore breezes. The home's material and color palette are harmonic with nature.
The Inlet House exterior is marked by cedar shingle wood siding and ample glazing that emphasizes the views and the feeling of living in a wildlife sanctuary.
Here is the lovely home at dusk.
Each structure has an independent mechanical system so it can be shut down when not in use.
As with connected farms, the limited material palette unifies the various spaces.
The separate volumes are unified in their external appearance.
From the courtyard, views extend straight through the home to the other side of the structure.
To instill the desired sense of comfort and peace, it was important that the design blend with the setting and local building traditions.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
Flat sections of the roof are topped with photovoltaic panels.
ts asymmetric single-hip roof captures a generous interior space, and a single operable triangular window at its leeward tip creates gentle airflow, supplementing the deliberately designed cross-breezes that negate the need for air conditioning.
The home features a long, slender volume that shields the rest of the residence from the noise and movement on the adjacent street.
The home is just steps from the beach.