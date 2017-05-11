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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/building type : apartment

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily
The traditional facade does little to hint at the apartment's modern aesthetic.
Many of the items in the home come from Mjölk, on the ground floor of Daoust and Baker’s building, which dates to the 1870s and has a distinctive tin facade.
West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding