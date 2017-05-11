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All Photos/exterior/roof material : shingles/building type : adu

Exterior Shingles Roof Material Adu Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
The bright orange tone of the front door matches the color of the accent wall in the living room, connecting the exterior and the interior of the ADU.