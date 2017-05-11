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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/siding material : wood

Exterior Metal Roof Material Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
The modest home is clad in Weathertex panels made from 97% eucalyptus woodchips and 3% paraffin. The cladding is finished with a charcoal-colored stain to enhance street appeal and avoid any unsightly weathering.
Barache describes the metal roof as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.
The vertical, three-level cabin is compact in footprint, but maximizes every square foot.
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.
The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">mökki and sauna were built </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> for just over $250K—about 5% under budget. "Sticking to the budget is one of my favorite challenges,
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
The siding and roof are both metal, a fire-safe choice in a region with serious wildfire risk. The deck was built from paved stones.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
Liz and Matt had to drill a well to provide water for the property. Wastewater is captured and treated with a gravity-fed septic system that will also serve the main dwelling, when it’s completed.
The family of four and their guests can sit on a low railing that acts as a bench to take in the views.
The front of the home has a ramp entrance that leads to a wraparound deck.
Double doors connect the outside to a main living space in this “garden cottage” ADU.
Much of the home’s exterior was preserved. The siding is painted Benjamin Moore “Dolphin,” and the trim is Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.”
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
The house's modest footprint and small detached garage left room for an inviting backyard stocked with drought-resistant plants.
The pitched roof upstairs is set back from the flat-roofed main floor, breaking up its mass. The detached rear garage became an office for Moshe and firm partner Wayne Erb.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
For an escape from bustling San Francisco, architect Craig Steely and his wife Cathy have created a modernist getaway on a lava field next to a black sand beach on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the ocean, the steel-framed home is one of several homes that Steely built on the recently active lava field.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
A Go-Box can be transported to different locations easily, making it an ideal alternative for "van life
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
After - exterior and new cedar fence
The structure's unique H-shape layout is designed to separate living and sleeping areas, and for maximum natural light.
Norske Mikrohus tells us that demand is growing for their four turnkey tiny home models—but the company cautions against high international shipping costs.
The 275-square-foot LOVT prefab is a feast of crisp millwork, with a modular daybed stacked on drawers and kitchen cabinets with cutouts for pulls.
Cement plaster was used on the base of the exterior, with double-paned windows throughout.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
With its shou sugi ban exterior, high-pitched roof and monochrome palette, this family home nods to Japanese design.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
“The way Susanna has placed the more private rooms in one part of the house and the social area in another part makes it possible for many people to stay in the house at the same time,” says Helena. “It was important to build a house that was big enough for our family and visitors.” <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The tiles that can be glimpsed in the hallway are by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, and have been used to clad the bathroom. They extend out into the hallway to mark the entrance.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
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