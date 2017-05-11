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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/siding material : stone

Exterior Metal Roof Material Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
“Something really difficult to capture is the visceral quality, like the acoustics, and the experience of being in the barn with the changing weather,” says Sam.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
“Our interventions were about making it extremely clear what we were putting back, and where we were adding new elements,” says Tom.
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
Escalante Escape exterior
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
A look at the building exterior before the renovation.
The three-story home, which keeps a low profile at its entrance before sloping downward, is clad in basalt quarried from the site itself.
Exterior Side View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
"The home has a very organic design," Ana says. "It’s almost like a Frank Lloyd Wright where everything just melts into the background."
"The home is angled to capture the winter sun and the summer shade," Ana says.
The front door is a near-perfect color match to the site’s purple mountain laurel blooms.
The property, which is a good 10-15 minutes from the center of San Marcos, "is at the end of a dead-end road and has this remote feeling. They really wanted a home that felt connected to nature and a place where they could enjoy the mountain laurels and views," Nance says.
The palette of limestone, glass, and steel creates an old-meets-new look.
The couple, who both have engineering backgrounds, enjoyed sharing their ideas with the architects. The result is their Hill Country dream home.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
The Lookout House was constructed over a span of five years from start to finish.
Tapped by art collectors to design an inspirational residence in rural Montana, Jackson Hole–based Carney Logan Burke Architects crafted a modern house that frames the property’s extraordinary landscape views.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
The home features a flat roofline, and it’s composed of stained red cedar, concrete, and basalt—materials that weather well and blend seamlessly with the land.
A path of restored rock ledges leads to a dry creek, amphitheater, and private gathering space.
Like phase one, phase two will have a wood-clad foyer and dining area that will act as an extension.
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.
The exterior features thermally broken windows, a pivot white oak front door and Walden 12-inch LED wall lights in Textured Black Finish from Kichler Lighting.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The night pavilion is reflected in the infinity hot tub.
The home is constructed atop a plinth made of local granite.
The cantilevered living room is hung from the roof and features large glazed walls that overlook the surrounding landscape.
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