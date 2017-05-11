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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/siding material : green

Exterior Metal Roof Material Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site. Photos by Hertha Hurnaus