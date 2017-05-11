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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Metal Roof Material Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
The design for Tind, the new tiny home by Norske Mikrohus, was inspired by the Norwegian mountains and woods and features slow-growing Norwegian spruce for the exterior cladding.
The power for the tiny home–on–wheels comes from a standard RV-style hookup.
Ala Köl, the most recent design imagined by Tiny House Baluchon for a couple who love to travel, is clad with black aluminum, cedar, and glass.
French builder Baluchon created Ala Köl for their clients’ life on the road.
The owners of Kew East House, a triple-story, 2,853-square-foot home in the Melbourne suburb from which it gets its name, are a couple with two teenagers who sought to maximize their wonderful, parkland views and add an internal "granny flat" on the ground floor.
The alleyway facade reveals the contemporary addition with cedar-framed windows and a hardwood battened screen. The clerestory window glows at night behind the battens.
A layering of old and new, solid and transparent are evident in the play of materials and form. The original brick walls remain, wrapped by the wood- and metal-clad addition.
The public spaces are all located on the ground level. The home fully opens up to the private garden.
Gull-wing doors flank a three-quarter-size mattress that sleeps two adults.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
The architects designed an asymmetrical roof so as to avoid shading the neighbors' backyard. Note how the window awnings appear to peel up and away from the facade.
The home's modular design is composed of an outer shell and an interior core unit that contains essential living functions, such as a bed, bathroom, and a small kitchenette.
Overall, the design strove to preserve some of the character of the original front facade while allowing a contemporary structure to unfold.
The design of the remodel negotiates a 12-foot drop from the front of the lot to the back with a modified roof form that allows for three stories.
A close-up of the brickwork which is broken up by the unique, randomized brick coursing to help blend old and new bricks.
Bricks from the original bungalow were salvaged and repurposed.
The original facade was transformed into a contemporary profile that pays homage to the home's humble roots.
The Portola Valley Barn blends into its rustic setting.
Liddicoat and Goldhill's home in the Victoria Park conservation area sports a steeply slanted roofline.
The back of Makers House features large amounts of glazing.
Makers House rests on an irregular site in Hackney, London.
The facades of Kew East House are banded with interlocking, metal panel fascias that weave it into the streetscape.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
The structure appears to float above the ground. Wood stilts gently touch upon the earth, minimizing the building's footprint on the landscape. The brick chimney can be seen as it passes from the interior living spaces to the ground.
Built on stilts, the dwelling appears to float gently on top of the landscape.
Natural materials - Wood and slate
The interiors of the upper level and annex building, which includes a garage below and office-bedroom above, are lined with bleached ash.
In reference to the dense aggregation of New England’s farm complexes, the architects placed the studio and the house barns close together, creating an outdoor space between the two structures that one approaches before arriving at the entrance to the house.
The Chilmark House exterior is clad in shou sugi ban siding and roofed with zinc.
Western Red Cedar with a clear vertical grain was paired with vertical and horizontal shiplap for the exterior siding.
In contrast to its heavily glazed north facade, the home's other three sides are closed off from view for privacy.
"Both the deep-set windows and the brise soleil, in addition to the back canted wall, help to control solar gain."
A glimpse of the entrance at dusk from the south elevation. To the right is a swimming pool shielded behind wooden fencing.
A view of a gravel walkway and the entrance that leads to a covered pathway. "The entry side is hyper minimal and mysterious with slight glimpses out from within, providing only a tease on approach from the road," says the firm.
"The dark silhouette of the fortress-like structure [is] one of few things seen through the thick fog," add the architects.
Extra-dark bronze standing-seam metal partly clads the home and creates an armored appearance.
Located on the southern shore of Nova Scotia in Kingsburg, Treow Brycg is set in wild landscape of rocks, the sea, and tall grasses.
Manufactured in a factory offsite, the 370-square-foot house can comfortably fit two people.
The tapered limestone chimney draws inspiration from an existing shed built of dry-stacked local stone.
The screen porch extends out from the living room into the heart of the home.
"The porch’s distinctive 30-foot peak is discernible from a great distance, and its rhythmic, horizontal cypress slats are a contemporary interpretation of traditional vented gables," add the architects.
An 8-kW solar array powers the majority of the home's annual energy use, while a five-ton geothermal system provides mechanical heating and cooling. A 30,000-gallon rainwater collection system feeds the home with 200 gallons of purified water daily.
A waste-management plan has been developed to minimize, mitigate, and/or completely eliminate construction waste, while also properly disposing unused materials.
White corrugated-aluminum siding and a standing-seam metal roof have been chosen for the exterior, as these materials are known for having a long lifespan and require low maintenance.
"Working within the restrictive budget, design was not sacrificed; rather, it inspired the team to find a vocabulary that was simple yet refined," adds the firm. "The exterior of the home is defined by clean lines, a sculptural gable roof, and a contrasting material palette of corrugated-aluminum and warm, locally sourced cypress. "
The distance between homes in the area allowed architect Felipe Assadi to make a grand gesture by painting the two-level house bright red to complement the intense green of the surrounding trees, and to "activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast."
The 3,767-square-foot residence is comprised of two rural-style pavilions that are connected and clad in Blackbutt eucalyptus timber.
Not only does the home deliver an abundance of privacy, it also provides access to a series of spectacular beaches close to the site.
The houses in this area are very isolated, with no visual contact between houses.
Assadi says that the color red is commonly used for homes in this part of Chile.
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