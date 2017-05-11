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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Exterior Metal Roof Material Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A modern interpretation of the traditional dogtrot home, Camp Baird comprises two cabins placed along an L-shaped orientation. An elongated, solar-heated lap pool runs the length of the south-facing side, alongside an expansive ipe deck that measures nearly 1,600 square feet.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.