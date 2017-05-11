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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/locations : front yard

Exterior Metal Roof Material Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.