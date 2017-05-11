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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/locations : back yard

Exterior Metal Roof Material Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A modern interpretation of the traditional dogtrot home, Camp Baird comprises two cabins placed along an L-shaped orientation. An elongated, solar-heated lap pool runs the length of the south-facing side, alongside an expansive ipe deck that measures nearly 1,600 square feet.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
A narrow building next to the main structure houses storage and an outdoor kitchen.
Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.