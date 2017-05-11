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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/building type : ranch

Exterior Metal Roof Material Ranch Design Photos and Ideas

Norske Mikrohus tells us that demand is growing for their four turnkey tiny home models—but the company cautions against high international shipping costs.
Located in Sierra Madre, California, an existing ranch home with clean architectural geometry, was transformed into a contemporary home with an expanded open floor plan, improved circulation and access, and carefully placed clerestory windows. On the exterior, revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space.
The wraparound deck boasts a view of the surroundings with shade provided by the eaves of the roof.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.