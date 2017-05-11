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All Photos/exterior/roof material : metal/building type : prefab

Exterior Metal Roof Material Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A full-height, double-glazed window lets ample light into the secondary bedroom.
Laura and Juris chose Manta North's Slope model, which differs from its Ray model just in the roof shape. The metal roof can be built to incorporate solar panels.
Manta North Slope By The Sea exterior
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
A wraparound veranda bordered with glass give additional outdoor space.
The prefab office is perfectly suited for the rugged, remote site and integrates seamlessly into the backyard.
In addition to Caterpillar, Prince Concepts has completed multiple large projects in Core City over the past few years, including True North in 2017, 5k in 2020, and Core City Park in 2019.
Manufactured by SteelMaster, the Quonset hut is a modular structure made from commercial-grade steel that can be assembled by a team of two to five people in a few days. Initially developed to provide military housing, the structures are known for their simple construction, strength, and versatility.
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
The screen wall that provides privacy for the water body is an integral part of the elevation detail.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
The off-grid MU50 is topped with solar panels and solar thermal panels. Ground-source heat pumps support underfloor heating and cooling, while a nearby well supplies water. A desalination system provides drinking water, and rainwater is collected for landscape irrigation.
"I love the flexibility of the modular space: The same space can be used for sleeping, meetings, or yoga and meditation," says Teke. "The house is surrounded by decks, which further connect inside and outside, and I love that different times of day and seasons of the year create almost different microclimates on the decks. On the technical side, I enjoy how the house runs as a machine, a shell with all its mechanical needs housed in the core and underneath the structure for optimal flexibility, ease of adjustment, and efficiency of distribution."
The piston-operated pine sunshades lift upwards to protect the exterior deck and give residents the ability to manually modulate the home’s access to daylight and shade as the sun moves across the sky.
CNC-milled teak was used for almost all of the exterior, from the cladding and sunshades to the 430-square-foot exterior decks.
The laminated wood roof structure is topped with thermal insulation and waterproofing in addition to the copper enclosure.
"Prefabrication allows us to control quality while reducing error margins," explains Teke, who partly credits his interest in prefab to his work experience at Renzo Piano’s firm. "It helps us save time, reduce waste, and use materials to their maximum efficiency, allowing for a sustainable process of production—an easier and faster way to build."
The prefab roughly measures 35.5 feet by 15.7 feet and comprises an open kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.
Designed to sit lightly on the land, the transportable MU50 prototype is nestled into a pine-covered cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea.
Expansive glass walls were paired with a Corten Steel frame to maximize the yard's garden views.
In the corner, framed, machine-sewn vintage fabrics serve as minimalist wall decor. The artwork is the creation of delavegacanolasso and is available for sale on the firm's website.
The interiors are lined with OSB Poplar wood, and insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.
Architects Delavegacanolasso expand a client’s work-from-home office space by adding a Cor-Ten steel prefab to the backyard.
A fire pit and a pair of chairs on the west-facing deck are perfectly placed for sunset views.
The driveway concrete is colored with exposed aggregate river pebbles so that it matches the soil.
The home connects via breezeway to a 900-square-foot garage with a studio bedroom that’s currently used as an office.
Powered by a 6.5-kWh solar array and equipped with mostly electric appliances, the Waterfall Residence is designed to achieve net-zero energy after it’s been tested for a full year.
Built with the factory-fabricated Blue Sky Building System (BSBS), the home’s steel-framed floor, roof, and structural posts were rapidly bolted together on-site in less than two weeks.
Elevated on an oak-studded hillside lot, the three-bedroom, three-bath Waterfall Residence overlooks spectacular views in three directions.
After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The Courtyard House was constructed with a minimal steel frame with LVL floor joists.
Concrete off-form steps by FABPREFAB step down into the courtyard.
The home is elevated on pier foundations for reduced site impact.
Sliding glass doors blur the lines between indoors and out.
“I like that the house has a simple, almost abstract reading from the exterior—but the interior reveals an unexpected complexity of space, light, and aspect,” notes Ropiha.
“I like that the house has a simple, almost abstract reading from the exterior—but the interior reveals an unexpected complexity of space, light, and aspect,” notes Ropiha.
The south-facing timber screen can be pushed to the west to open up the courtyard to the expansive landscape.
The 300-square-foot “reinterpreted” veranda is a sheltered room open to the outdoors.
The modules were built to 90% completion inside a factory—fittings, fixtures, tiles, and more were installed before the units were trucked to the site and placed atop the foundation in five hours.
A natural materials palette ties the building into its scenic surrounds. The hardwood facade features spotted gum cladding with a Woca Silver finish.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for the Hollywood site.
The Outdoor Room frames west-facing views of the Kaimai Range. “With timber-battened clear roofing above, it perfectly frames the forest views beyond, creating moments of uninterrupted connection and stillness with nature,” note the architects.
The all-timber build helps establish a continuous indoor/outdoor living experience. The interior cross-laminated timber flooring transitions to radiata pine at the outdoor deck.
The Outdoor Room divides the main house (on the left) from the guest suite/office (on the right).
The timber construction is a nod to Coromandel’s timber logging heritage.
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