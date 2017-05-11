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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/siding material : stucco

Exterior Green Roof Material Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Purple thistles, California poppies, clover, and dandelions have all taken root in the roughly 10-inch-deep, lightweight humus and grape-husk soil in this 580-square-foot green roof. Designer Peter Liang says that he "wanted to plant a green roof for its thermal mass, but I wanted it to be as natural as possible."
The two structures are connected by green space.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
The city and its various parts can be seen as a music score, the edifices acting as notes played by different instruments simultaneously. Gentle Genius is born in a disrupted part of the city, aiming to generate awareness of the critical current condition.
View from Southwest
West Elevation Detail
View from Boat Dock
exterior view of the house
Master balcony designed to give the experience of being in and living below the canopy of a tree. The windows are positioned and oriented to allow the ocean breezes to flow through the home
Front facade with cantilevered pergola canopy and shadows
Front yard
South Side/Garage-The home is designed as a U-Shape creating a courtyard around the large Live Oak Tree. The site is designed to absorb 100% of the water that falls on the site.
Alternate Dwelling Unit Living Roof