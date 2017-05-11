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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/siding material : green

Exterior Green Roof Material Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the country’s first residential project to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant materil. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"The roof is covered with a green carpet so that the house merges with nature and is well insulated,
Architect Bundit Kanisthakhon set the structure above ground as a precaution against flooding. At the Davises’ request, he ensured that the house can be disassembled for easy relocation.
At James and Sara Davis’s weekend home on O‘ahu, double-height doors open to a lanai-like space at the center of the house. The home’s energy needs are met via solar panels set by the entry.
Project Milestone is made up of participants from Eindhoven University of Technology, mortar and concrete company Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix, engineering firm Witteveen+Bos, and construction company Van Wijnen. The land was made available by the local authority, and the homes will be bought by residential investor Vesteda and rented out to test their viability.
The sheltering forms are a progressive reimagining of ancient structures and simple construction principles, realised using contemporary digital fabrication techniques.
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
A major challenge was dealing with arcane planning requirement that dictated the need for two off street parking spaces. Our solution was to design the front entry path that served as the second “parking” space and was then finished into entry path.
The two structures are connected by green space.
"By reversing the shape of the land and the house, we wanted to think about the relationship between house and nature and notion of form," said the firm.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
The master suite on the second level features a terrace and a lofted area.
The modern home is surrounded by acres of woodland.
The listing includes a separate guest cottage with a bright yellow door.
The home's signature shiny exterior is composed of energy-efficient insulating concrete forms.
Drawing upon solar efficiency studies, the architects designed deep eaves to shelter the large expanses of glass.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
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IF House - Photo 01
The property was meant to fade into its surroundings, which it does at a distance.
Above the two-bay garage is a guest apartment (approximately 600 square feet.) that features a sleeping alcove, kitchen, bath, living room, laundry area, gas fireplace, and balcony.
The overhang assists in keeping the home cool in the summer, as it blocks some of the sunlight.
The home has a unique industrial aesthetic thanks to the use of eco-friendly structural insulated panels (SIPs) that are prefabricated off-site, manufactured with a minimum amount of waste, and then quickly assembled on the property.
Front house night view