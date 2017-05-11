Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/building type : treehouse

Exterior Green Roof Material Treehouse Design Photos and Ideas

Japanese architect Takashi Kobayashi of the Tree House People has been declared a “tree house master” by Design Made in Japan. Seamlessly integrating nature and design, this tiny tree house is certainly not just for children.
Exterior view looking at upper and lower level bathrooms
Close up view of upper level bathroom facade