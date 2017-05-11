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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/building type : small home

Exterior Green Roof Material Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The residents decided to build with a limited set of sustainable materials; for the facades, that meant wood, bamboo, or cork.
exterior view of the house