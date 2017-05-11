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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/building type : prefab

Exterior Green Roof Material Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones. The 376-square-foot prefab mountain hut sleeps up to 21 guests around a central fireplace.
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Architect Oliver Lang and his partner, Cindy Wilson, created Monad, a multiunit prefab prototype in Vancouver.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
Made of 100-percent recyclable materials and equipped with smart home technology, this prefab known as SysHaus is a new model by a Brazilian construction and engineering start-up.
Roof deck with trellis above and outdoor fireplace beyond
Entry to home via bridge
Approach via gravel driveway
The Bjellandsbu, a 376-square-foot hunting cabin located in western Norway. Designed by Snøhetta, Photo by James Silverman #cabin #prefab #norway #horse #grassroof #snow
Project Name: Dawnsknoll
Together with a personal Hanse Haus specialist, pre-configured house designs can be adapted simply and easily in order to suit all tastes and specifications.
The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area.
Los Angeles–based design partners Taalman and Koch created this house in Pioneertown, California from prefabricated structural components, and included glass walls on which artists later applied surface graphics. Available for rent through Boutique Homes, this 1,100-square-foot house cost approximately $265,000 to build and is composed of a Bosch aluminum framing system and perforated steel decking roof. The interiors floor are equipped with radiant heating and cabinets were built out of Formica or plastic-laminated plywood.