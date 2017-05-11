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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/building type : beach house

Exterior Green Roof Material Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape
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A sneak peak.
Stone and concrete.
Villa by the Ocean, 2004, features a long, low profile and a green roof.