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All Photos/exterior/roof material : green/building type : apartment

Exterior Green Roof Material Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The sloped roof on the loft addition serves as the foundation for solar panels. The South slope of the roof was determined by the optimum solar angel around the solstice, when the sun is strongest, giving Logan Certified its shape and silhouette.
West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding