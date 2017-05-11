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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/locations : back yard

Exterior Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A modern interpretation of the traditional dogtrot home, Camp Baird comprises two cabins placed along an L-shaped orientation. An elongated, solar-heated lap pool runs the length of the south-facing side, alongside an expansive ipe deck that measures nearly 1,600 square feet.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.