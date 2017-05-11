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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : small/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Exterior Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.