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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).