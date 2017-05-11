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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Exterior Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.