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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/siding material : wood

Exterior Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool