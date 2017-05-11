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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Exterior Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A modern interpretation of the traditional dogtrot home, Camp Baird comprises two cabins placed along an L-shaped orientation. An elongated, solar-heated lap pool runs the length of the south-facing side, alongside an expansive ipe deck that measures nearly 1,600 square feet.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.