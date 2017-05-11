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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : small

Exterior Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
To the south, a small soaking pool sits outside Austin’s studio, where he’ll often lie and meditate: “I’m a great floater, and can look at the clouds for an hour everyday,” he says. The adjacent wall was coated with smooth sand plaster finish to accommodate video and film projections by night.
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool