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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Exterior Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.