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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/locations : back yard

Exterior Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A modern interpretation of the traditional dogtrot home, Camp Baird comprises two cabins placed along an L-shaped orientation. An elongated, solar-heated lap pool runs the length of the south-facing side, alongside an expansive ipe deck that measures nearly 1,600 square feet.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool