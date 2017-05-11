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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/siding material : stucco

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore. Read more about this Victorian terrace in London here.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn