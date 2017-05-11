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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/roofline : flat

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.