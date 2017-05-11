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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn