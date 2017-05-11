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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
East Elevation
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.