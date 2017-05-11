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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/landscapes : walkways

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.