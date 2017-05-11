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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : wood/landscapes : shrubs

Exterior Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.