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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : stone/siding material : wood

Exterior Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The architect incorporated a central courtyard in the house, an unusual but intelligent design response for the region with a temperate climate. “The house sets up an interesting tension between two established [courtyard and farmhouse] typologies,” Crump explains.
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.