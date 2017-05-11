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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : small/siding material : wood

Exterior Small Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
The house comprises a series of modules, with the main living areas occupying the center and the master bedroom on the right. A large deck juts off the living room.
“Exposing the craft and detail of the materials was a key part of the design,” Flato notes. The texture of the house, he says, can be observed in the concrete retaining wall for the lap pool.
The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.
Backyard