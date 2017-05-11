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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : small/siding material : stone

Exterior Small Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.