Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : small/patio, porch, deck : wood

Exterior Small Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore. Read more about this Victorian terrace in London here.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
“Exposing the craft and detail of the materials was a key part of the design,” Flato notes. The texture of the house, he says, can be observed in the concrete retaining wall for the lap pool.
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.
Backyard