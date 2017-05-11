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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : small/landscapes : trees

Exterior Small Patio, Porch, Deck Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
The front deck was designed to
A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.