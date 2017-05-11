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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : small/fences, walls : vertical

Exterior Small Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
The front deck was designed to