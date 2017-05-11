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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : pavers/siding material : concrete

Exterior Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Panes by Eco Window Systems align with the grid of tiles. - Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Winter takes care of chores like tree trimming and the tending of his succulents.