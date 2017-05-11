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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : large/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Exterior Large Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Panes by Eco Window Systems align with the grid of tiles. - Miami, Florida Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn