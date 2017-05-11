Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : large/landscapes : walkways

Exterior Large Patio, Porch, Deck Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool