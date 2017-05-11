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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/siding material : wood

Exterior Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Out back, the paved patio serves as the family's main dining room. Though occasionally snow and cold keep them inside, family dinners can often be enjoyed outdoors.