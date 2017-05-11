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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/building type : house

Exterior Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck House Design Photos and Ideas

After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Out back, the paved patio serves as the family's main dining room. Though occasionally snow and cold keep them inside, family dinners can often be enjoyed outdoors.