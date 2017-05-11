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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : decking/patio, porch, deck : metal

Exterior Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia