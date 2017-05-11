Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.