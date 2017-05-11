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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : small

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.