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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).