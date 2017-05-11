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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Winter takes care of chores like tree trimming and the tending of his succulents.